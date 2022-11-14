Roswell Police search for 64-year-old Marietta man who has been missing since Friday

The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing at-risk adult Hussein Esmail.

According to police, Esmail is a 64-year-old Indian man described as being 5’5” and 162 pounds, balding with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue Addidas jacket with white stripes on the front, and “France” on the back in white lettering, along with black pants, and gray and white sneakers.

Roswell Police Officers spoke with Esmail twice in the evening hours of Friday, the last time around 9 p.m. near Riverside Road and Old Alabama Road. Both times, Esmail was familiar with his current location and intended destination, and requested to walk home by himself.

As an additional step, officers had Esmail medically evaluated by EMTs who confirmed he was oriented to time, place, and location.

Police say officers were unable to reach any family members to provide alternative information. Esmail was then released from the scene, as there was no legal justification to hold him at the time. On Sunday, Esmail’s family contacted the Roswell Police Department to report him missing, and provided additional medical and mental health context, including a diagnosis of bipolar with cognitive decline.

Esmail resides in the City of Marietta on Ruby Street, and has been known to hitchhike to seek a ride home.

Anyone who sees Esmail is asked to call 911 and provide their exact location.