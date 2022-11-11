Suspect in West Georgia shooting still on the loose

RICHLAND — Police in Richland are searching for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

What we know: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 p.m., the 911 call center received a report of shots fired in Richland. A short time later, another 911 caller indicated a victim had been shot and emergency services were requested.

Aggravated assault arrest warrants have been issued for 28-year-old Raheem White, of Richland. White is wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland Police Department at 229-887-3530 or the GBI investigative office in Americus, GA (Region 3) at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Southwestern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

