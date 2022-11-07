What do you think of the Dunwoody Police Department?

DUNWOODY — Do you have an opinion about the Dunwoody Police Department? If you do, city leaders want to hear from you.

The City of Dunwoody is working with BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive operational assessment of the Dunwoody Police Department. This independent assessment requires a thorough review of information from both internal and external sources.

Accordingly, the city is seeking community perspectives on how the Police Department performs its public safety function in serving Dunwoody residents and visitors.

City officials are interested in hearing positive comments, as well as constructive feedback and suggestions for improving the department to meet the needs of the community.

BerryDunn will be hosting an in-person community meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunwoody North Shallowford Annex at 4470 N. Shallowford Road.

You can share your thoughts about the Dunwoody Police Department at this meeting.

Alternatively, you may submit your feedback online by using this link. Look for the share button under “Community Feedback” to add your comments.

