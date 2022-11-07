GBI closes Brianna Grier case. It will not be brought to a jury

The GBI has closed the case of Brianna Grier, a woman who died after she fell out of the back seat of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The GBI announced Monday it has closed investigation connected to the incident that led to Grier’s death.

“We met with the family to inform them that the GBI case was completed and given to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney who decided against bringing the case to a civil or criminal grand jury,” said GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.

In late July, the GBI investigation revealed that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting was never closed.

Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions.

In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the back seat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seat belt.

The investigation also revealed that after Grier was arrested, two Hancock County deputies were attempting to put Grier in the patrol car. Both deputies and Grier were at the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car.

According to the GBI, Grier was on the ground refusing to get in the patrol car. Grier made a statement that she was going to harm herself. To put Grier in the patrol car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door.

The deputy quickly returned to the rear driver’s side door. Both deputies put Grier in the back seat of the patrol car. The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door.

GBI officials say their investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door.

The deputies left the scene and drove a short distance.

Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the back seat until she fell out of the moving car.