These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

3 mins read
glass of beer, beer, glass
Photo by MabelAmber on Pixabay

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.


Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Georgia using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Georgia

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#30. Mystic Bock

– Rating: 4.24 (12 ratings)
– Type: Bock
– ABV: 7.30%
– Brewery: Arches Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#29. The Doughnut Revolution: Chocolate Blackout Cake

– Rating: 4.27 (11 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#28. Inceptus

– Rating: 4.13 (47 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#27. Three Harvest

– Rating: 4.22 (16 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Wild Leap Brew Co
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#26. Rockweave Double IPA

– Rating: 4.18 (24 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.10%
– Brewery: Wild Leap Brew Co
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in GeorgiaThese are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#25. Vanilla Chai Latte Wake-n-Bake

– Rating: 4.21 (19 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#24. Departed Spirit

– Rating: 4.15 (58 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#23. Transmigration Of Souls

– Rating: 4.12 (556 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#22. Hooligan

– Rating: 4.14 (101 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#21. Basement IPA

– Rating: 4.13 (267 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in GeorgiaThese are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#20. Double Jeopardy

– Rating: 4.15 (119 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 10.50%
– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#19. Tears Of My Enemies – Scotch Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.21 (34 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.30%
– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#18. Oaxaca Choca

– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.70%
– Brewery: New Realm Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#17. Overnight Celebrity

– Rating: 4.24 (29 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 11.50%
– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#16. Coconut Porter

– Rating: 4.19 (87 ratings)
– Type: American Porter
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in GeorgiaThese are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#15. Gravitational Wave

– Rating: 4.45 (11 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Wild Heaven Beer
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#14. Space Lettuce

– Rating: 4.22 (78 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.10%
– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#13. Dank Tank Fresh Sticky Nugs

– Rating: 4.2 (219 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: SweetWater Brewing Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#12. Abandon All Hope

– Rating: 4.29 (33 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#11. Big Shanty Graham Cracker Stout

– Rating: 4.21 (326 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Burnt Hickory Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in GeorgiaThese are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#10. Morning Smack

– Rating: 4.27 (46 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#9. Koko Buni

– Rating: 4.24 (256 ratings)
– Type: American Porter
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#8. Automatic

– Rating: 4.25 (159 ratings)
– Type: American Pale Ale
– ABV: 5.20%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#7. Didjits

– Rating: 4.26 (213 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Burnt Hickory Brewery
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#6. The 12th Labor – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.36 (38 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Best places to live in Georgia

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#5. Cinnamon Roll’d WnB Oatmeal Stout

– Rating: 4.29 (777 ratings)
– Type: Oatmeal Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#4. Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.29 (4,074 ratings)
– Type: Oatmeal Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#3. Cosmik Debris

– Rating: 4.36 (318 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#2. Tropicália

– Rating: 4.37 (1,449 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.60%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
Read more on BeerAdvocate

These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

BeerAdvocate

#1. Duende

– Rating: 4.43 (83 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Georgia