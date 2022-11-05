These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Georgia using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#30. Mystic Bock

– Rating: 4.24 (12 ratings)

– Type: Bock

– ABV: 7.30%

– Brewery: Arches Brewing

#29. The Doughnut Revolution: Chocolate Blackout Cake

– Rating: 4.27 (11 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing

#28. Inceptus

– Rating: 4.13 (47 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery

#27. Three Harvest

– Rating: 4.22 (16 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Wild Leap Brew Co

#26. Rockweave Double IPA

– Rating: 4.18 (24 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.10%

– Brewery: Wild Leap Brew Co

#25. Vanilla Chai Latte Wake-n-Bake

– Rating: 4.21 (19 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.40%

– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company

#24. Departed Spirit

– Rating: 4.15 (58 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery

#23. Transmigration Of Souls

– Rating: 4.12 (556 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing

#22. Hooligan

– Rating: 4.14 (101 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company

#21. Basement IPA

– Rating: 4.13 (267 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company

#20. Double Jeopardy

– Rating: 4.15 (119 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company

#19. Tears Of My Enemies – Scotch Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.21 (34 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.30%

– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing

#18. Oaxaca Choca

– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.70%

– Brewery: New Realm Brewing Company

#17. Overnight Celebrity

– Rating: 4.24 (29 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing

#16. Coconut Porter

– Rating: 4.19 (87 ratings)

– Type: American Porter

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative

#15. Gravitational Wave

– Rating: 4.45 (11 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Wild Heaven Beer

#14. Space Lettuce

– Rating: 4.22 (78 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.10%

– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing

#13. Dank Tank Fresh Sticky Nugs

– Rating: 4.2 (219 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: SweetWater Brewing Company

#12. Abandon All Hope

– Rating: 4.29 (33 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing

#11. Big Shanty Graham Cracker Stout

– Rating: 4.21 (326 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Burnt Hickory Brewery

#10. Morning Smack

– Rating: 4.27 (46 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery

#9. Koko Buni

– Rating: 4.24 (256 ratings)

– Type: American Porter

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Creature Comforts

#8. Automatic

– Rating: 4.25 (159 ratings)

– Type: American Pale Ale

– ABV: 5.20%

– Brewery: Creature Comforts

#7. Didjits

– Rating: 4.26 (213 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Burnt Hickory Brewery

#6. The 12th Labor – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.36 (38 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing

#5. Cinnamon Roll’d WnB Oatmeal Stout

– Rating: 4.29 (777 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 9.40%

– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company

#4. Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.29 (4,074 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 9.40%

– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company

#3. Cosmik Debris

– Rating: 4.36 (318 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Creature Comforts

#2. Tropicália

– Rating: 4.37 (1,449 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.60%

– Brewery: Creature Comforts

#1. Duende

– Rating: 4.43 (83 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Creature Comforts

