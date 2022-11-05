These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Georgia using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#30. Mystic Bock
– Rating: 4.24 (12 ratings)
– Type: Bock
– ABV: 7.30%
– Brewery: Arches Brewing
#29. The Doughnut Revolution: Chocolate Blackout Cake
– Rating: 4.27 (11 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
#28. Inceptus
– Rating: 4.13 (47 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery
#27. Three Harvest
– Rating: 4.22 (16 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Wild Leap Brew Co
#26. Rockweave Double IPA
– Rating: 4.18 (24 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.10%
– Brewery: Wild Leap Brew Co
#25. Vanilla Chai Latte Wake-n-Bake
– Rating: 4.21 (19 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company
#24. Departed Spirit
– Rating: 4.15 (58 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery
#23. Transmigration Of Souls
– Rating: 4.12 (556 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
#22. Hooligan
– Rating: 4.14 (101 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company
#21. Basement IPA
– Rating: 4.13 (267 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company
#20. Double Jeopardy
– Rating: 4.15 (119 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 10.50%
– Brewery: Scofflaw Brewing Company
#19. Tears Of My Enemies – Scotch Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.21 (34 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.30%
– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing
#18. Oaxaca Choca
– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.70%
– Brewery: New Realm Brewing Company
#17. Overnight Celebrity
– Rating: 4.24 (29 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 11.50%
– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing
#16. Coconut Porter
– Rating: 4.19 (87 ratings)
– Type: American Porter
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative
#15. Gravitational Wave
– Rating: 4.45 (11 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Wild Heaven Beer
#14. Space Lettuce
– Rating: 4.22 (78 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.10%
– Brewery: Monday Night Brewing
#13. Dank Tank Fresh Sticky Nugs
– Rating: 4.2 (219 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: SweetWater Brewing Company
#12. Abandon All Hope
– Rating: 4.29 (33 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
#11. Big Shanty Graham Cracker Stout
– Rating: 4.21 (326 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Burnt Hickory Brewery
#10. Morning Smack
– Rating: 4.27 (46 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Three Taverns Craft Brewery
#9. Koko Buni
– Rating: 4.24 (256 ratings)
– Type: American Porter
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
#8. Automatic
– Rating: 4.25 (159 ratings)
– Type: American Pale Ale
– ABV: 5.20%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
#7. Didjits
– Rating: 4.26 (213 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Burnt Hickory Brewery
#6. The 12th Labor – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.36 (38 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.00%
– Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
#5. Cinnamon Roll’d WnB Oatmeal Stout
– Rating: 4.29 (777 ratings)
– Type: Oatmeal Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company
#4. Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
– Rating: 4.29 (4,074 ratings)
– Type: Oatmeal Stout
– ABV: 9.40%
– Brewery: Terrapin Beer Company
#3. Cosmik Debris
– Rating: 4.36 (318 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
#2. Tropicália
– Rating: 4.37 (1,449 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.60%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
#1. Duende
– Rating: 4.43 (83 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Creature Comforts
