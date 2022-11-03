Georgia police chief arrested and charged with burglary

A Georgia police chief was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary.

The GBI has arrested and charged Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams with Burglary.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Williams allegedly burglarized a home on Oct. 11. Williams turned himself in and was booked into the Atkinson County jail on Nov. 2. He has since bonded out.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office at (229) 686-7015 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Willacoochee is located in Atkinson County and has a population of about 1,255 residents.