The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Brendon Young, of Lawrenceville, with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson’s homicide.

Young’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police say based on the preliminary investigation, Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was outside the school grounds when he was shot.

Henderson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.