What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones.

While studies have shown that higher per pupil spending can improve student outcomes, there are countless other factors – both inside the classroom and outside of it – that can impact a student’s likelihood of success. One of them is financial security at home.

For students from low-income families, setbacks can be more difficult to recover from due to limited supporting resources. A recent report published by the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce found that children from low-income households who receive high scores on standardized aptitude tests in kindergarten have only a 3 in 10 chance of graduating from college and landing a good entry-level job as a young adult. Meanwhile, children from well-off families who score poorly on the same tests have a 7 in 10 chance.

This study suggests that even if per-pupil spending were equal across the thousands of school districts in the United States, students in high-income areas would still have a considerable advantage.

Of active districts in Georgia with at least 100 students, Forsyth County – located in Forsyth County – ranks as the wealthiest. Households in the district have an average annual income of $128,476, compared to the statewide average of $85,691, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Despite the strong local tax base, education spending in the district is lower than the state average. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, per pupil spending in the district was $9,884 in the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent year of available data, compared to an average of $11,203 across all schools in Georgia.

Wealthiest school district Avg. household income in district ($) Avg. household income in state ($) Alabama: Mountain Brook City $238,595 $71,964 Alaska: Cordova City School District $112,521 $98,811 Arizona: Cave Creek Unified District $162,758 $84,380 Arkansas: Valley View School District $124,059 $69,357 California: Hillsborough City Elementary $437,655 $111,622 Colorado: Elbert School District No. 200 $97,038 $100,933 Connecticut: Darien School District $365,528 $115,337 Delaware: Appoquinimink School District $125,597 $92,308 Florida: St. Johns $113,475 $83,104 Georgia: Forsyth County $128,476 $85,691 Hawaii: N/A N/A $107,348 Idaho: Mccall-Donnelly Joint School District $90,524 $77,399 Illinois: Winnetka School District No. 36 $371,021 $95,115 Indiana: Zionsville Community Schools $174,109 $76,984 Iowa: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District $115,226 $80,316 Kansas: Spring Hill $121,345 $82,103 Kentucky: Oldham County $128,725 $72,318 Louisiana: N/A N/A $73,759 Maine: Falmouth Public Schools $170,467 $78,301 Maryland: Montgomery County Public Schools $149,437 $114,236 Massachusetts: Dover $373,970 $115,964 Michigan: Bloomfield Hills Schools $202,722 $80,803 Minnesota: Orono Public School District $211,325 $96,814 Mississippi: Madison County School District $112,066 $65,156 Missouri: Ladue $213,970 $78,194 Montana: Blue Creek Elem $114,007 $76,834 Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools $142,333 $82,306 Nevada: Storey County School District $92,393 $84,350 New Hampshire: Rye School District $198,028 $101,292 New Jersey: Rumson Borough School District $345,342 $117,868 New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools $141,162 $70,241 New York: Scarsdale Union Free School District $466,343 $105,304 North Carolina: Wake County Schools $106,822 $79,620 North Dakota: South Heart School District No. 9 $114,918 $85,506 Ohio: Orange City $243,210 $78,797 Oklahoma: Deer Creek $140,124 $74,195 Oregon: West Linn-Wilsonville School District $132,574 $88,137 Pennsylvania: Lower Merion School District $218,005 $87,262 Rhode Island: Barrington $177,659 $92,427 South Carolina: Lexington School District No. 5 $96,105 $76,390 South Dakota: Harrisburg School District 41-2 $118,082 $77,932 Tennessee: Collierville $143,456 $76,937 Texas: Friendswood Independent School District $167,090 $89,506 Utah: Canyons District $114,020 $94,452 Vermont: Norwich School District $155,346 $83,767 Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools $181,261 $106,023 Washington: Lake Washington School District $170,160 $103,669 West Virginia: Jefferson County Schools $96,911 $65,332 Wisconsin: Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District $240,795 $82,757 Wyoming: Laramie County School District #2 $98,751 $83,583

