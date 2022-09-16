Photos: Georgia Remembers two fallen Cobb County deputies

This week, Cobb County law enforcement said tearful and heartfelt goodbyes to their own as two slain Cobb County deputies were laid to rest.

Deputies Samual Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed ambush-style last week while serving a warrant at a Cobb County home.

Koleski’s funeral service was held Wednesday and Ervin’s was held Thursday.

Below are some photos provided by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office of the two funerals and funeral processions.

