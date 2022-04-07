Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has reported Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police over a joke

The Gist: Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene, which she took as a threat of violence and reported to the Capitol Police.

The Players: Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and let’s throw in Will Smith for good measure, even though he didn’t actually say anything, he was just part of the joke.

The Joke: Marjorie Taylor Greene referred to three Republican Senators as being pro-pedophile after they said they would vote in favor of nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Kimmel shared the tweet and asked “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response via Twitter and Kimmel’s original joke are below so you can see them for yourself.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

The Response: Jimmy Kimmel, who is never at a loss for words, responded with a tweet of his own. See below:

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

Who does Greene Represent?: Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Dsitrict. According to the U.S. Census, at the time Greene was elected, District 14 was 85.3% white and had a median household income of $42,700. The district had a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district at that time included Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County.

Redistricting has changed Greene’s district, which now includes part of Cobb County. According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is now 75% white and has a median household income of $54,634. The district has a high school graduation rate of 82.2%, with a college graduation rate of $18.8%.

