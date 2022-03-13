7-year-old boy shot in Macon

MACON — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.

What We Know: Details on the shooting from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office are scarce and the story is developing. So far we know the shooting occurred on Log Cabin Drive at Green Meadows Apartments at 8:39 p.m.

Bibb County Deputies responded regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 7-year-old boy who had been shot.

The boy was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the events leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

No one else was injured.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. The Georgia Sun will have more details as the story develops.