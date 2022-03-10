Snow in Georgia this weekend? Here’s what we know

By now you’ve probably heard some rumors about a March snow arriving in Georgia this weekend. While there is a possibility of snow in the forecast, keep in mind that weather forecasts change and it is still a bit early to predict weekend weather.

Here is what we know so far about the weather for the next few days as well as the chance of snow.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across south central Georgia today.

Friday and Saturday, isolated thunderstorms are possible across central Georgia. A few storms could become strong to severe on Friday into early Saturday, capable of producing strong, gusty winds and a brief tornado.

Will it snow?

According to the National Weather Service, wintry precipitation — light amounts of snow — is possible over portions of north Georgia early Saturday as lingering moisture combines with cold temperatures.

Will it stick?

There is potential for light accumulations across far north Georgia, with little to no accumulations expected farther south.

Strong winds are possible starting Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Sustained winds from 20-25 mph gusting to 30-35 mph at times are anticipated. Winds could be higher across

ridgetops in mountainous terrain.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s over portions of north and west Georgia on Saturday morning, and upper teens to mid 20s over the entire north and central Georgia area on

Sunday morning. Freeze conditions are expected.