Around Georgia: Atlanta shows solidarity with Ukraine

The photos below show light displays in Atlanta showing solidarity for the citizens of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.

Tractor-trailer bottoms out, blocking roadway

Both directions of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. were completely blocked near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth Friday morning due to a tractor-trailer which bottomed out while attempting to enter the Peachtree Hills Shopping center.

Bremen gets a new fire truck

The City of Bremen held a push-in ceremony for its brand new fire truck Friday. The Push-In Ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the days of horse drawn and steam fire engines.

Photos of the ceremony are below.

Cops for Kids Golf Tournament returns

The 20th Annual Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. Golf Tournament is back after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will be held on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Creekside Golf and Country Club.

There are only 27 team (4 people per team) spaces available, so go online to www.paulding.gov/copsforkids and register to reserve your spot today. See the attached flyer for more information.

What Is Around Georgia?: Here you will find a live blog of shorter stories, announcements, photos and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back for updates throughout the week.