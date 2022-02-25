In The Know: Alpharetta will use eminent domain powers Monday

As part of the project to widen McGinnis Ferry Road, the city of Alpharetta will exercise its powers of eminent domain on five residential properties in the city.

The city is working with the city of Johns Creek and Forsyth County on the road project and will be acquiring the rights to portions of the properties needed for the road widening.

What is eminent domain?: Eminent domain refers to the right of a government to take, or authorize the taking of private property for public use but without the owner’s consent, provided just compensation is given to the owner.

The city council will vote on the eminent domain use at Monday night’s city council meeting. You can see the full agenda for the meeting here.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Alpharetta City Hall.

