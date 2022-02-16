Dino Safari at North Point Mall adds birthday party room

Dino Safari: A Walk-Through Adventure is announcing several new additions to its limited time, fan favorite walk-through journey. The dino destination launches weekly story times, a virtual reality experience and a brand-new birthday party room. The immersive exhibit also rolled out new ticket pricing and bundles.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response since the exhibit first opened in November,” said Imagine Exhibitions President and CEO Tom Zaller. “Our guests can’t get enough of these larger-than-life dino replicas, so we made our ticket bundles perfect for those who want to come back again and again.”

Junior paleontologists are invited to Dino Safari at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday to participate in the new Story Time Wednesdays. This activity is included in the price of admission. An interactive VR experience is also available as an add-on ticket, and it allows visitors to choose from a selection of experiences ranging from gravity-defying to spine-chilling.

Visitors can now host a prehistoric party in Dino Safari’s new birthday party room. Guests will have access to the private room for an hour and are encouraged to bring any decorations to add to the festivities. The party packages also included an appearance by the baby dino and puppeteer; tickets to the exhibit; a take-home item for every child in the group; and a surprise gift for the birthday child. Pricing varies based on the party size. For more information on how to book the birthday party room, visit dinosafari.com.

VIP tickets are now available for $25. This includes skip-the-line entry to the exhibit, a free commemorative poster and a 20% discount in the gift shop. Dino Safari also offers unlimited entry passes, allowing visitors to come back as often as they’d like while also receiving 10% off all purchases in the gift shop. The Family Bundle includes two adults and two kids for $149 or the Family Plus Bundle includes two adults and up to four children for $199.

Dino Safari has updated its ticket pricing. From Monday to Friday, admission tickets will start at $15. During peak days, Saturday and Sunday, tickets will start at $19. Children under two are still free.

In this walk-through adventure, attendees meet and interact with more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs, including the T.rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa. With the help of scientifically accurate installations and realistic moving animatronics, Dino Safari will transport guests back millions of years to get up close and personal with prehistoric creatures in a replica of their natural habitat.

For more information about the Dino Safari Walk Thru, visit DinoSafari.com. Connect with Dino Safari on Instagram and Facebook.