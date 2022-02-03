Mother of unborn baby who died in DUI crash dies in hospital

MORROW — The Morrow Police Department confirmed today that the adult victim a DUI crash that occurred Sunday, 19-year-old Ashley Acosta of Forest Park, died overnight as a result of the injuries she sustained.

The department also confirmed that the suspected offender, 32-year-old Jeffrey Cordell Fulks of Morrow, will be charged with First Degree Homicide by Vehicle today in addition to the charges he already faced.

You can read the original story here.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.