Inmate dies in Floyd County Jail

A 55-year-old Floyd County Jail inmate has died, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff discovered David Lee Daniel unresponsive in his cell Friday just after 11 p.m.

Jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and the inmate was transported to a local hospital.

Ultimately, jail staff and hospital personnel were unsuccessful in their lifesaving efforts and Daniel was pronounced dead.

As standard procedure, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to conduct an investigation. Daniel will have an autopsy conducted at the GBI Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is fully cooperating with the GBI’s investigation.

