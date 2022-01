One day shy of the New Year and just days shy of her 100th birthday, acting legend and national treasure Betty White made her final exit.

White was a cultural icon and the shockwaves from her death were felt around the globe.

In Georgia, fans reacted to her passing with reverence as well as some dogging of 2021 for giving us this one last abomination on its way out the door.

Below are some of the social media reactions from your fellow Georgians.

Reunited at last 🧓🏼👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻 Thank you for all the amazing laughs! RIP 💙 #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/R0l32JD2k1 — Ethan Trace (@EthanTrace) December 31, 2021

Tough way to end 2021, Betty White was a trailblazing, comedic actress who lived a full life and brought joy to so many of us. 🙏#BettyWhite #ripbettywhite pic.twitter.com/GxyLz56Pk8 — Scott Hilton (@ScottHiltonGA) December 31, 2021

Damn you Betty White, you were suppose to live to beat the world record. 😭 — David Soderquist (@DSGators) December 31, 2021

Not Betty White! 2021 just had to have the last word 😭 — Christa 🍂🧣it's RED season (@caticornsRreal) December 31, 2021

Didn't we as a society collectively ask that Betty White make it to 100? Can we really not have nice things? — Jams (@jamsnotjim) December 31, 2021

#BettyWhite 🎶Thank you for being a friend!🎵 — SPCKennesaw (@SPCKennesaw) December 31, 2021

I had this gut feeling we were going to hear about Betty White passing… but that doesn’t make it easier. Betty was such a ray of sunshine and I enjoyed everything she was in. The world is going to miss her so much. I miss her already. pic.twitter.com/Ref5heZIcO — Molly Silverman (@Molly_Renee) December 31, 2021

Betty white…this is the worst end to 2021 — ash (@nickmillerash) December 31, 2021

Betty White lived a full life. If she has passed, I am grateful for the joy she brought me and others. She was a legend. — Jen (she/her) (@FunkyColdCuban) December 31, 2021

Honestly going out on December 31, 2021, at 99 just weeks shy of 100, feels so perfectly Betty White.



She’s bookending all the awful for us. Leaving it in 2021. Let us make 2022 and beyond not suck. For her. — Jake and THEE Derg 🎨⚖️💛🐝 (@JakeReif) December 31, 2021

