What will the weather be like on Christmas Day in Georgia?

Unseasonably warm temperatures this year will rule out a white Christmas — or even a cold Christmas — in the Peach State.

In fact, if you step outside on Christmas Day, you may not even need a jacket, the temperatures will be so warm.

Let’s start with what you can expect for Christmas Eve. Today, temperatures are expected to get as high as 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures tonight are expected to drop a few degrees to about 56 degrees.

For Christmas Day, temperatures could get as high as 72 degrees, making this Christmas weather much more like weather you would see in early spring.

On a positive note, there is no rain in the forecast for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.