Electric vehicle company to build new plant at East Atlanta Megasite

Rivian Inc. will invest $5 billion in a carbon-conscious campus in Georgia for its electric adventure vehicles.

Across operations, Rivian will create about 7,500 jobs on just under 2,000 acres located at the site known as the East Atlanta Megasite, represented by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties. Once manufacturing operations are fully ramped up, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year.

Rivian’s manufacturing plant represents the single-largest economic development project in state history.

By The Numbers:

7,500 Jobs

Just under 2,000 acres

400,000 vehicles per year

$5 billion investment

“We are so proud that Georgia will now be home to Rivian’s largest manufacturing facility,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “This single investment – the largest in state history – represents the future of automotive manufacturing and establishes the leading role the Peach State will play in this booming industry for generations to come. In addition to Georgia’s long-term focus on logistics, talent, workforce, and responsive government that significantly contributed to today’s pivotal announcement, my administration’s more recent emphasis on innovation and development in the electric mobility ecosystem has equipped our state with a new tool in the tool box to deliver big wins for hardworking Georgians.”

Construction on the facility, located at Stanton Springs North, is expected to begin in summer 2022, and the start of production is slated for 2024.

Rivian’s technology centers at the new campus will support the company’s research and development programs.

Rivian is the latest effort in Georgia’s push to recruit the entire electric mobility ecosystem to the state. In August, Kemp announced the launch of the Electric Mobility and Innovation Alliance, a statewide initiative between government, industries, electric utilities, nonprofits, and other relevant stakeholders focused on growing the electric mobility ecosystem in the state and strengthening Georgia’s position in electrification-related manufacturing and innovation.

“We’re happy to partner with Georgia on our next manufacturing site, which will allow us to meet demand for Rivian products and to scale our business rapidly,” said Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell. “Our work together is rooted in collaboration, transparency, fairness, and a strong sense of belonging. We’re excited for Georgians to bring their creativity and ideas to Rivian. We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to scale and thrive.”

Rivian has developed and vertically integrated a connected electric platform that can be flexibly applied to a range of applications, including the company’s adventure products as well as B2B products such as its last-mile delivery vans, launched in partnership with Amazon. Rivian’s launch products, the R1T and R1S, provide an unmatched combination of performance, off-road capability, and utility. Earlier this week, the Rivian R1T all-electric truck earned the coveted 2022 truck of the year from MotorTrend, calling it “the most remarkable pickup truck we’ve ever driven!”.

“On behalf of the Joint Development Authority of Stanton Springs, we are overjoyed with Rivian’s decision to call Stanton Springs home, and we welcome them to the country’s premier joint economic development partnership,” said Joint Development Authority of Stanton Springs Chairman Jerry Silvio. “Rivian will now join two revolutionary leaders in their respective fields to make east Atlanta a beacon of technology and employment potential. The Joint Development Authority of Stanton Springs began over 25 years ago with the goal of creating high-tech, regional-focused jobs for generations to come. We are thankful for the dedication and steadfast focus from our economic development directors, Shane Short and Serra P. Hall, and our attorney, Andrea Gray, to ensure this vision is met and exceeded. Through the years, the four counties and our utility partners have planned strategically to ensure minimal impact on the local environment. With Rivian’s announcement today, the continued collaboration between the State of Georgia, the JDA, and now Rivian will be unprecedented.”

Rivian’s strategic location on the I-20 corridor will enable the company to access resources and speed its products to market. Offering 1,200 miles of highway and 5,000 miles of rail, Georgia is equipped to move product quickly and efficiently. Further, with investments such as the newly opened Mason Mega Rail Terminal at the Port of Savannah, which is the largest on-terminal rail facility in North America, Rivian will be able to efficiently tap into supply chain needs.

“We are excited to welcome Rivian to the Peach State’s manufacturing community,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director for the Georgia Ports Authority. “As we expand our facilities for processing containers and finished vehicles, we look forward to the opportunity of providing supply chain solutions to Rivian, a world-class manufacturer of electric vehicles.”

Rivian’s just under 2,000-acre parcel will include abundant natural space. Open job postings in Georgia will be immediately available at www.rivian.com/careers. Inquiries about project RFIs, RFPs listing, and supply chain outreach can be directed to georgia@rivian.com.

To further assist the company with its workforce requirements, Georgia Quick Start will build and operate a state-of-the-art manufacturing training center that will provide Rivian with a fully customized training program that meets the company’s start-up needs. This will also build capacity and curricula within the Technical College System of Georgia to maintain a long-term pipeline of highly skilled employees who are trained specifically in these operations. In addition, the Georgia Department of Labor will assist the company in identifying and recruiting workers.

Georgia is at the center of the rapidly expanding Southeast Automotive Alley, and Rivian’s investment accelerates the evolution of Georgia’s automotive ecosystem. Within the last five years, 78 automotive-related companies have located or expanded operations in Georgia, creating thousands of new jobs. While existing companies in Georgia have expanded their portfolios to include parts for EVs, companies from Korea, Germany, Turkey, and the Netherlands have also recently announced plans to build EV-related facilities in the state.