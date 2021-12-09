Here’s how you can weigh in on Richmond County’s new textbooks

The Richmond County School System is requesting feedback from parents on textbooks for middle and high school students for English/Language Arts and Math.

“Parent and community feedback is an important part of the textbook adoption process. We encourage our parents to review the content and engage with the supplemental resources to help us select the resources our students will use,” says Kinesha Ponder, Assistant Director of Teaching and Learning.

Parents and community members can review the textbooks and provide feedback on our website at rcboe.org/textbookadoption.

The deadline to participate is January 6.