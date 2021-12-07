Looking for Christmas light displays? Columbia County has them

If you live nearby or are up for light travel to see Christmas lights, Columbia County boasts a Christmas Light Tour that consists of more than three hours of Christmas lights.

The tour is a loop of neighborhoods and houses with exceptional light displays. The loop takes about 3.5 hours to complete and is about 110 miles long.

A map of the loop can be found here: http://bit.ly/ccChristmas2021.

While you are out, be sure to stop and enjoy the eight homes participating in this year’s Christmas Light Fight. They are the red dots on the map.

Once you’ve had a chance to visit, make sure you vote for your top two houses. Voting ends December 10.