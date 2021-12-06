Atlanta’s Shelter-in-place has been lifted after Ammonia leak

Update: According to the Atlanta Fire Department the shelter-in-place has been lifted for residents near the ammonia leak. The original story is below.

ATLANTA — A major ammonia leak has some Atlanta residents sheltering in place.

The leak was reported Monday afternoon at 1 Lemon Lane, NE in Altanta.

The Atlanta Fire Department has shut down the intersection of Oakdale and DeKalb Ave. as well as Arizona Ave. Residents near the area of 1 Lemon Lane are being asked to shelter-in-place until the emergency has passed.

Those in the area should shelter in place, do not go outdoors. Close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation and HVAC systems, until further notice.

The Georgia Sun will have more details on this story as it develops.