Alpharetta hosts holiday food drive. Here’s how you can give

The City of Alpharetta is asking residents and businesses to participate in its holiday food drive going on now through December 17.

Donations will help stock the shelves at the North Fulton Community Charities food pantry and benefit families in need right here, in North Fulton County.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at any of 11 locations around Downtown Alpharetta, including four outdoor collection trees.



Indoor Donation Bins

Alpharetta Adult Activity Center; 134500 Cogburn Rd.

Alpharetta Arts Center; 238 Canton St.

Alpharetta City Hall; 2 Park Plaza

Alpharetta Community Center; 175 Roswell St.

Alpharetta First Baptist Church; 44 Academy St.

Avalon Concierge Valet Parking; 400 Avalon Blvd.

Wills Park Recreation Center; 11925 Wills Rd.

Outdoor Collection Trees

Town Green at Alpharetta City Center / 2001 Commerce Street

Alpharetta City Hall / 2 Park Plaza

Kale Me Crazy / 50 Canton St.

Minnie Olivia Pizzeria / 10 Roswell St.



The items most needed this year include:

Hamburger Helper

Cookie/Cake/Cornbread Mixes

Mac ‘N Cheese

Peanut Butter / Nut Butters / Jelly

Flavored Pasta / Rice

Canned Chili

Oatmeal Packs

Canned Meats & Tuna

Grits

Pasta Sauce / Tomato Sauce & Paste

Dried Beans

Canned Veggies (No Green Beans)

Condiments…Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Salad Dressing, Oils

Diapers / Toiletry Items

For more information about the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry, including a regularly updated list of the most needed items, please visit https://nfcchelp.org/food-bank