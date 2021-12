Which counties in Georgia have the highest COVID-19 death rate?

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Troup County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (324 total deaths)

— 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #294 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,637 (10,934 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (22 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#49. Sumter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (137 total deaths)

— 61.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,575 (4,303 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (14 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#48. Telfair County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (74 total deaths)

— 62.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,363 (2,278 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#47. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (43 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #277 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,638 (1,526 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#46. Elbert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (90 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,578 (3,374 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (10 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

#45. Worth County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (95 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #274 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,296 (3,097 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#44. Brooks County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (73 total deaths)

— 64.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #269 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,760 (2,436 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (3 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#43. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (40 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,724 (980 total cases)

— 25.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#42. Dougherty County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (425 total deaths)

— 68.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #240 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,250 (12,534 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (15 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#41. Taylor County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (39 total deaths)

— 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,135 (1,294 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

#40. Spalding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (325 total deaths)

— 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #227 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,825 (10,556 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (56 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#39. Butts County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (123 total deaths)

— 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #220 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,113 (4,766 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (15 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#38. Warren County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (26 total deaths)

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,732 (774 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#37. Evans County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (54 total deaths)

— 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,487 (1,650 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (9 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#36. Crisp County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (114 total deaths)

— 77.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #184 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,156 (3,167 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (12 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#35. Wilkinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (46 total deaths)

— 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #176 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,964 (1,519 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

#34. Lamar County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (98 total deaths)

— 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,226 (3,477 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#33. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (129 total deaths)

— 83.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #153 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,630 (3,586 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

#32. Laurens County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (251 total deaths)

— 84.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #147 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,348 (9,199 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (6 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

#31. Pierce County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 539 (105 total deaths)

— 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,183 (4,318 total cases)

— 41.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#30. Clinch County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (36 total deaths)

— 89.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #130 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,635 (1,498 total cases)

— 44.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#29. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (152 total deaths)

— 92.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,527 (4,282 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (14 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#28. Coffee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (241 total deaths)

— 94.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,344 (7,938 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (8 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#27. Early County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (57 total deaths)

— 94.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,469 (1,882 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#26. Bacon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 564 (63 total deaths)

— 96.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,647 (2,640 total cases)

— 51.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (5 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#25. Pulaski County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (63 total deaths)

— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,720 (1,528 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#24. Meriwether County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (120 total deaths)

— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,258 (3,018 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (14 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#23. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (88 total deaths)

— 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #99 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,595 (2,703 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#22. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (173 total deaths)

— 101.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,504 (5,837 total cases)

— 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#21. Appling County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (107 total deaths)

— 102.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #92 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,216 (3,533 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

#20. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (124 total deaths)

— 112.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #72 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,893 (3,238 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#19. Turner County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 614 (49 total deaths)

— 113.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,666 (1,730 total cases)

— 38.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (5 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#18. Emanuel County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (143 total deaths)

— 119.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #62 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 30.9 (7 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,708 (4,463 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#17. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 634 (43 total deaths)

— 120.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #61 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,931 (1,012 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (2 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

#16. Ben Hill County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 635 (106 total deaths)

— 121.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #59 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,401 (3,240 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

#15. Toombs County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (174 total deaths)

— 126.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #52 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,432 (5,482 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#14. Dodge County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 650 (134 total deaths)

— 126.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #51 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.3 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,603 (3,627 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (4 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#13. Johnson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 653 (63 total deaths)

— 127.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #48 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,209 (1,563 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#12. Bleckley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 660 (85 total deaths)

— 130.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #47 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 31.1 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,115 (2,332 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#11. Jenkins County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 669 (58 total deaths)

— 133.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #42 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,728 (1,191 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#10. Terrell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 680 (58 total deaths)

— 136.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #41 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,500 (1,237 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#9. Towns County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 690 (83 total deaths)

— 140.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #39 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,921 (1,796 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (13 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

#8. Wilcox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 695 (60 total deaths)

— 142.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #38 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,870 (1,284 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#7. Ware County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 700 (250 total deaths)

— 143.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #34 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,737 (7,410 total cases)

— 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (10 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#6. Glascock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 707 (21 total deaths)

— 146.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #30 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,935 (414 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#5. Upson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 710 (187 total deaths)

— 147.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #27 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.2 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,748 (5,461 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (6 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

#4. Twiggs County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 764 (62 total deaths)

— 166.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #14 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,633 (1,107 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, -88% change from previous week)

#3. Treutlen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 768 (53 total deaths)

— 167.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #11 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,026 (1,244 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#2. Candler County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 824 (89 total deaths)

— 187.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #9 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,459 (1,562 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#1. Hancock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 970 (82 total deaths)

— 238.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

— #3 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,385 (1,132 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)