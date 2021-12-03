Gwinnett man killed in hit-and-run collision

One man was injured and another dead after a hit-and-run crash in Gwinnett County last week. Police are still searching for the driver who caused the collision.

When it happened: November 24 at about 6:40 a.m.

Where it happened: S.R. 8, also known as Winder Highway and Still Road.

What happened: According to police, 56-year-old Gelacio Urquiza Hernandez, of Winder, was driving west on Winder Highway when another vehicle hit him, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

Hernandez and his passenger 36-year-old Luis Urquiza Requena, also of Winder, went over a guardrail and rolled down the embankment.

Requena died because of the injuries sustained during the accident. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Did you see anything?: Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call Gwinnett County police investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-096144.