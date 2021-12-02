Alpharetta man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol attack

A Georgia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting two law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, faces up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised probation and a $250,000 fine.

According to federal court documents, Creek struck the left hand of an officer from the Metropolitan Washington, D.C., police department. The officer was holding a baton at the time.

Creek than pushed and kicked a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Both assaults took place in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.

The attack on the Capitol took place following a rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump. It disrupted a joint session of the U.S. House and Senate, which were counting the Electoral College votes from the November 2020 presidential election that certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

In the 10 months since Jan. 6, more than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the attack, including more than 210 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Creek was arrested back in June. He remains free pending sentencing, which is scheduled to take place March 10.