Atlanta reacts to Andre Dickens winning the mayor’s race

Atlanta voters overwhelmingly chose Andre Dickens to be the city’s 61st mayor in Tuesday’s election.
Dickens beat Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore in the runoff election, getting more than 60% of the vote. In the Nov. 2 election, Dickens was overshadowed by former mayor Kasim Reed’s bid to regain his old post, and shocked voters and pundits alike when he edged out Reed to earn his spot in a runoff against Moore.
In the general election, Dickens received about 24% of the vote to Moore’s 40%, but in the weeks that followed Dickens gained major endorsements and support — including the endorsement of Atlanta’s current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Atlanta residents and leaders were clearly behind Dickens, and many expressed their excitement about the Mayor-elect on Twitter Wednesday morning.
Below is a sampling of what Atlantans are saying about their newly-elected mayor.