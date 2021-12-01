Atlanta reacts to Andre Dickens winning the mayor’s race

Atlanta voters overwhelmingly chose Andre Dickens to be the city’s 61st mayor in Tuesday’s election.

Dickens beat Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore in the runoff election, getting more than 60% of the vote. In the Nov. 2 election, Dickens was overshadowed by former mayor Kasim Reed’s bid to regain his old post, and shocked voters and pundits alike when he edged out Reed to earn his spot in a runoff against Moore.

In the general election, Dickens received about 24% of the vote to Moore’s 40%, but in the weeks that followed Dickens gained major endorsements and support — including the endorsement of Atlanta’s current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Atlanta residents and leaders were clearly behind Dickens, and many expressed their excitement about the Mayor-elect on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Below is a sampling of what Atlantans are saying about their newly-elected mayor.

Congratulations to Atlanta Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens, Council President-Elect Doug Shipman and all the new and returning members of the @atlcouncil. MARTA looks forward to your leadership and working together to improve transit. @andreforatlanta @DougShip — Jeffrey A. Parker (@CEOMARTA) December 1, 2021

Congratulations to the new Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens. Felicia Moore wanted to close the Exotic Dance Clubs. That would have caused an up roar if she had tried. — David (@Scog63) December 1, 2021

Congrats to Andre Dickens the 61st Mayor and GT Alumni. Went to school with my aunt and brought a house through her. — 𝓚𝓑 💞 (@PrettiGurlKee_) December 1, 2021

The Fifth District has a friend in the next Mayor of Atlanta, @andreforatlanta Andre Dickens. Andre is not only a friend but a fraternity brother. I'm looking forward to him doing great things for the people of Atlanta. https://t.co/N819iG77Yq pic.twitter.com/FrVYs8BRLU — Rep. Lamont J. Robinson (@LamontJRobinson) December 1, 2021

A huge congratulations to Andre Dickens on being elected the next Mayor of Atlanta.



It is a unique privilege to see a former student of mine at @GeorgiaStateU rise to be an inspired leader for the Atlanta community! — Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (@RepBourdeaux) December 1, 2021

Andre Dickens won the Atlanta Mayoral race largely by flipping eastside liberals, who were likely voting strategically for Moore in the general as an anti-Kasim vote. Moore got 53% of the general election vote in Candler Park precinct, but only 33% in the runoff. pic.twitter.com/qzV9NIj2b7 — Ben King (@GaMichMan) December 1, 2021

Congrats to Mayor-elect Andre Dickens! It's Day 0 – Let's get started talking about affordable housing, conscious transportation, and reducing crime in our city. — Marcus Green (@Sirmarcusgreen) December 1, 2021

Andre Dickens gonna turn downtown atlanta into downtown buckhead — N8🪐 (@naterxze) December 1, 2021

Congratulations to my friend and Colleague Andre Dickens on on the occasion of his great victory!!! – @andre4atlanta Andre is our 61st Mayor of Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/xMcKfFCMlL — Michael Julian Bond (@Michael_J_Bond) December 1, 2021

Congratulations #AtlantaMayor elect Andre Dickens!! Wishing you much success and looking forward to future collaboration!! 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0zRjVbi0SO — Anat Sultan-Dadon (@AnatSultanDadon) December 1, 2021