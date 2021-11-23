Search continues for suspected hit and run driver

The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for your help finding a man suspected of causing a fatal hit and run collision that occurred in August.

Police say Juan Carlos Medrano is wanted by the South Fulton Police Department for 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide and Hit and Run.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call crimes stoppers or South Fulton PD Investigator Lt. Shoemaker 404-831-3743.

According to the South Fulton Police Dept., on August 24, just after midnight, Medrano was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado registered to the mother of his children in the City of South Fulton jurisdiction. Police say Medrano attempted to illegally pass a Tractor Trailer by crossing the solid yellow double line and striking a vehicle head-on traveling in the opposite direction on Cascade Palmetto Highway and killing Jerry Long.

Long was on his way to work. Medrano allegedly fled the scene on foot before police and EMS arrived.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.