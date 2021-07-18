Savannah man shot and killed in confrontation with police

A 36-year-old Savannah man was shot and killed by police Saturday night during a traffic stop. The man was a passenger in a car police had stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary evidence indicates that at about 9:30 p.m., Savannah Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on E. Bolton Street for failure to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop, officers were talking to the driver outside of the vehicle. A passenger, identified as Maurice Sentel Mincey was moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands.

GBI officials say Mincey refused to do as instructed and stepped out of the vehicle and pointed a firearm at officers. An officer shot Mincey, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be provided to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.