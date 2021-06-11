The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is coming back. Here’s what you need to know

Just in time to have fun again, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is back! This beloved outdoor event welcomes attendees for three days of fine art, live music and family fun. Usually held in the spring, the 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival shakes things up and will take place this summer from August 6-8.

Hosted by the festival’s nonprofit organization and held in Piedmont Park, this annual event has remained a favorite with metro-area residents and visitors for many decades. In fact, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is the city’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival and the third oldest in the country.

FESTIVAL:The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is a fine arts festival and so much more. Each year, attendees head to Piedmont Park to enjoy this annual tradition, just as they have for nearly a century.

Due to financial constraints from the impact of COVID-19, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is requesting a donation this year only – $5 at the gate. This one-time donation is needed to sustain the financial viability of the 85-year-old event. Those donating in advance will receive priority entrance into the festival.

WHEN & WHERE: 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Piedmont Park – Charles Allen Dr. and 10th Street, Atlanta

Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8, 2021

ARTIST MARKET: Featuring the top 200 artists selected from more than 1,000 entries each year, the juried, fine art Artist Market at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival welcomes art lovers to peruse and purchase.

ENTERTAINMENT: The Atlanta Dogwood Festival offers a variety of live entertainment throughout the weekend. From local bands and dance troupes to international performers and children’s choirs, there is always something exciting to see and hear on the Coca-Cola Main Stage. Adults can take a break from art collecting and kick back in the Corona Light Beer Garden.

MIMOSA 5K: Following a course through the beautiful and historic Midtown neighborhood, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K welcomes runners and walkers to start festival Saturday off right. The morning race ends with an OJ & Cupcake Vineyards bubbly toast in Piedmont Park after which registered runners can stay and enjoy the festival FREE.

HIGH SCHOOL ART: The award-winning Atlanta High School Art Exhibition (AHSAE) offers Atlanta-area high school students the chance to take part in a real artist competition. More than 700 submissions are received each year, and a panel of professional judges selects the top works to exhibit in the park’s Community Center during the festival.

Sponsored and supported by the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, the AHSAE provides prizes and scholarships for top submissions.

FOOD EVENTS: Ticketed culinary events are located under the spacious VIP Tent overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage. Guests enjoy fare from local restaurants and chefs, as well as comfortable seating, private bathrooms, a dedicated bar and a great view of the stage. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night VIP events and for Saturday and Sunday afternoon tasting events go on sale in early July.

FOR KIDS: The festival includes plenty of pursuits to keep young attendees entertained. In the Kids Village presented by Visit Tallahassee, children can enjoy hands-on activities, while the Midway offers rides and inflatables for young and old.

DISC DOGS: A festival staple for more than two decades, the onsite disc dog competition hosted by The Greater Atlanta Dog & Disc Club amazes onlookers with the feats of super-talented canines. This AWI and Skyhoundz World Qualifier has grown to be one of the most prestigious competitions in the world today and a favorite with festival attendees. New this year, there will be Freestyle and Toss-and-Fetch competitions on both Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

HOTELS: 2021 is all about the staycation! Locals (and visitors) can make it a festival weekend and receive discounted rates with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival hotel partners – W Atlanta Midtown and Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown. https://dogwood.org/about/hotels/

The 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival takes place in Piedmont Park in Midtown

MORE ABOUT THE ATLANTA DOGWOOD FESTIVAL

The city’s longest-running festival and the third-oldest fine arts festival in the country, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the arts and presenting the popular annual springtime event. Through its community programs, including the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, the festival provides art supplies and scholarships to high school art teachers and students in the metro area. The Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been recognized by the Society of American Travel Writers, “Sunshine Artist” magazine, the International Festivals and Events Association and the Southeast Festival & Events Association.

The 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival takes place August 6 – 8, 2021 in Piedmont Park. www.dogwood.org

Photo: ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 11: An enormous crowd of people moves through the exhibit tents at the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park on April 11, 2015 in Atlanta. Editorial credit: BluIz60 / Shutterstock.com