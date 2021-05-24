Kemp to dedicate $5 million to fighting crime in Atlanta

Today, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced up to $5 million in funds from the Governor’s Emergency Fund will be made available to state law enforcement to support crime suppression efforts in metropolitan Atlanta.

You can watch Kemp’s video message about crime in Atlanta and read the text of it below.

“It’s no secret that our capital city has a serious crime problem – we see it covered in the news almost every day. That’s why, this legislative session, my administration pushed for harsher penalties for reckless street racing. This dangerous activity endangers lives, negatively impacts quality of life in neighborhoods, and serves as a hub for illegal activity. Our First Lady, Marty Kemp, also championed legislation that continues our work to bring human traffickers to justice, raise public awareness, and provide survivors a path back to reclaiming their lives. These efforts build on my commitment as governor to crack down on criminal street gangs, prioritize public safety at the state level, and keep our communities safe. “Earlier this year, I tasked Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, with doing everything we can in state government to bring crime in Atlanta under control. State troopers, alongside local officers and other state law enforcement partners, created a crime suppression unit which has taken the fight to bad actors and criminals on our streets. “To double down on these successful efforts, today I am announcing this partnership of brave law enforcement officers at the state and local level will now have access to increased funding through the Governor’s Emergency Fund to strengthen their presence in communities across metro Atlanta. This funding – up to 5 million dollars through the end of June – will assist the Department of Public Safety and their partners in their mission to stop crime before it happens, and ensure law-breakers are brought to justice. The state of Georgia will continue to use every resource at its disposal to rid our communities of crime and keep Georgia families safe. Thank you, and God Bless.”

