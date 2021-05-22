Norcross man killed in shooting at Roswell bar

ROSWELL — A 37-year-old Norcross man was shot multiple times at a Roswell bar Friday night. The man later died from his wounds and a suspect has been arrested.

Roswell Police officers responded to Hooligans Tavern, at 8440 Holcomb Bridge Rd, in response to a shooting at about 10:50 p.m. The 911 caller indicated that a man shot another man inside the bar. A description of the shooter was provided by witnesses on the scene.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. The victim, 37 year old Hassan Golden of Norcross died at the hospital.

In addition to rendering medical aid to the victim, Roswell Police officers with the assistance of Johns Creek Police, located the suspect nearby after he fled the bar. The suspect, 30 year old James Densmore of Kennesaw, was arrested and charged with Murder in connection with this case.

Police say they believe the shooting was not random and was drug related.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 and ask to speak with a detective. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or 404-577-8477.

