Georgia Weather Recap: How Much Rain Did Your Area Get?

A downpour drenched east-central Georgia on July 6, bringing significant rainfall across the region, while other areas of the state saw less rain.
🌧️ The Details: The heaviest rainfall occurred in east-central Georgia, with some areas receiving over 4 inches of rain in just 24 hours. The map, issued by the National Weather Service Atlanta, shows the storm’s impact from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday.
📊 By The Numbers:
- Louisville: 4-6 inches
- Dublin: 1.5-2 inches
- Milledgeville: 0.5-1 inch
- Atlanta: 0.2-0.5 inches
- Carrollton: 1.5-2 inches
🔍 What’s Next?: More rainfall is expected in the coming days, with the potential for additional storms. Residents should stay informed about weather updates and be prepared for possible flash floods.
