Georgia Weather Recap: How Much Rain Did Your Area Get?

A downpour drenched east-central Georgia on July 6, bringing significant rainfall across the region, while other areas of the state saw less rain.

🌧️ The Details: The heaviest rainfall occurred in east-central Georgia, with some areas receiving over 4 inches of rain in just 24 hours. The map, issued by the National Weather Service Atlanta, shows the storm’s impact from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

📊 By The Numbers:

Louisville: 4-6 inches

4-6 inches Dublin: 1.5-2 inches

1.5-2 inches Milledgeville: 0.5-1 inch

0.5-1 inch Atlanta: 0.2-0.5 inches

0.2-0.5 inches Carrollton: 1.5-2 inches

🔍 What’s Next?: More rainfall is expected in the coming days, with the potential for additional storms. Residents should stay informed about weather updates and be prepared for possible flash floods.

💬 Your Take: How has the recent heavy rainfall affected your area? Have you noticed any flooding or other impacts? Share your experiences in the comments below.