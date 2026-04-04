Georgia’s pollen count reached 1,141 grains per cubic meter of air on Saturday, landing in the high range for tree pollen.
What’s Happening: Oak, sycamore, mulberry, and pine are driving today’s count. Mold activity is rated moderate, and the mugwort weed is also registering.
By the Numbers: The high range for tree pollen runs from 90 to 1,499 grains per cubic meter. This week’s counts have moved sharply, peaking at 3,640 on April 1 before falling each day since — from 2,514 on April 2, to 1,728 on April 3, to today’s 1,141.
What’s Important: The figures come from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s counting station, the only one in the Atlanta area certified by the National Allergy Bureau. Each daily number reflects pollen collected over the previous 24 hours.
The Path Forward: Counts have dropped four days in a row since the April 1 peak, though 1,141 still falls in the high range. Whether the decline continues will depend on weather conditions and which trees remain active.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.