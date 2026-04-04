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Georgia’s pollen count reached 1,141 grains per cubic meter of air on Saturday, landing in the high range for tree pollen.

What’s Happening: Oak, sycamore, mulberry, and pine are driving today’s count. Mold activity is rated moderate, and the mugwort weed is also registering.

By the Numbers: The high range for tree pollen runs from 90 to 1,499 grains per cubic meter. This week’s counts have moved sharply, peaking at 3,640 on April 1 before falling each day since — from 2,514 on April 2, to 1,728 on April 3, to today’s 1,141.

What’s Important: The figures come from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s counting station, the only one in the Atlanta area certified by the National Allergy Bureau. Each daily number reflects pollen collected over the previous 24 hours.

The Path Forward: Counts have dropped four days in a row since the April 1 peak, though 1,141 still falls in the high range. Whether the decline continues will depend on weather conditions and which trees remain active.