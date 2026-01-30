Listen to this post

Winter weather is forcing closures and schedule changes across the state this weekend as a winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Georgia.

Savannah adjusts weekend schedules

The City of Savannah Recreation and Leisure Services Department postponed all youth basketball games scheduled for Saturday and will close all community centers at 2 p.m. Saturday due to winter weather.

The K-Pop Warriors Live Show at the Ben Tucker Theater inside the Cultural Arts Center moved its first performance from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the original time will be honored at the new time. The second performance remains at 4 p.m.

Hall County schools cancel weekend activities

Hall County School District canceled all extracurricular activities for Saturday and Sunday, including practices, rehearsals and performances. The district said Friday activities must end by 8:30 p.m.

The district will announce Monday’s schedule on Sunday after monitoring road conditions.

Metro Atlanta schools close for weekend

Cherokee County School District closed all facilities Saturday and Sunday and canceled all activities. DeKalb County Schools, Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools and City Schools of Decatur all canceled weekend extracurricular and athletic activities.

Emory University, including Oxford College, closed Friday at 7 p.m. through the weekend. The Westminster Schools closed its campus Saturday.

Events canceled

Braves Fest at Truist Park was canceled Saturday. The Dunwoody Homeowners Association Farmer’s Market also canceled Saturday.

Zoo Atlanta, the Georgia Aquarium and the Center for Puppetry Arts closed Saturday. The aquarium will open at noon Sunday.

Theatrical Outfit canceled Saturday’s performance of “Girl From the North Country.”

Government facilities close

Douglas County suspended Connect Douglas transit service Saturday and closed parks and recreation programs and facilities, all library branches, animal services and the waste transfer station and recycling center at Center Mountain Landfill.

Forsyth County closed non-essential government offices and public-facing services Saturday, including the administration building and satellite offices, the courthouse and judicial services, recycling convenience centers, senior services, libraries and parks and recreation indoor and gated facilities. All programs and activities were canceled.

All Fulton County Libraries closed Saturday. Live Thrive Atlanta CHaRM recycling centers in Grant Park and Decatur closed Saturday.

The Atlanta Food Bank at 3400 N. Desert Drive and Jesse Hill Market closed Saturday.

Meetings postponed

Brookhaven City Council canceled its advance scheduled for Saturday. The city will announce a new date.

The City of Atlanta postponed a public meeting about the Chattahoochee Brick Co. and RiverLands site.