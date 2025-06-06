Georgia’s own Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted to doing what most voters hope their lawmakers never would. She voted for a massive federal bill without reading it.

Not only that, she publicly said she’d undo the vote if she could. And then, less than a day later, she changed her mind again and said she’s proud she supported it.

🤯 What’s Happening: The bill is called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” It’s a Trump-backed mega-package—more than a thousand pages long—filled with campaign candy like tax cuts and border security. But also tucked inside? A 10-year freeze on states passing their own laws about artificial intelligence.

Greene didn’t catch that part. Because she didn’t read the bill.

📢 Her Words, Not Ours: “Full transparency, I did not know about this section,” she posted online, referencing the AI clause.

She added, “Had I known, I would have VOTED NO.”

That was on Tuesday.

Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years.



I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in… pic.twitter.com/bip3hztSGq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2025

By Thursday, Greene had found her new message: She said she was proud she voted for the bill, which implemented several of Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts.

🔍 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This isn’t just any law. It directly impacts how Georgia—and every other state—can respond to one of the fastest-developing technologies in modern history. AI regulation is now off-limits for the next decade unless the Senate changes the bill.

And Greene—one of the loudest voices in Congress and a headline fixture in Georgia—missed that detail entirely before hitting yes.

💬 Let’s Be Clear: Voting without reading sounds bad, but it is common in Congress. Voting without reading and then publicly regretting it is worse. But flipping back again to say you’re proud of the vote is a masterclass in political gymnastics.

🖼️ In Context: Astute readers may recall a similar situation with the Democrats. John Kerry once famously said when he was running for president that he voted for a bill before he voted against it. Republicans at the time labeled him a waffler and a flip-flopper, and question his integrity. In a similar instance, Nancy Pelosi once urged Congress to vote for the Affordable Care Act without reading the bill. She said Congress had to vote for it to find out what was in it. Republicans were not amused. How will Republicans react to one of their own doing the same thing? Time will tell.

⏭️ What’s Next: The bill heads to the Senate, where the AI provision is expected to face serious opposition. But unless changes are made, it’s locked in. And Greene, despite her moment of regret, is standing by her vote.

📞 Take Action: Want to know what your representatives are reading—or not reading—before they vote? You have every right to ask. Start with this bill.

About The Georgia 14th: According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is 85.3% white and has a median household income of $42,700. The district has a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County and Cobb County.

About The Public Record: This article is part of an ongoing series highlighting statements by public officials called The Public Record, where we present recent quotes and actions of public officials or candidates. You may not be able to attend every public meeting or see every occasion where your representatives speak, but you still have a right to know what your representatives and those who hope to represent you have been saying.



“Because public men and women are amenable ‘at all times’ to the people, they must conduct the public’s business out in the open.” -Charles L. Weltner Sr., former Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court

