Woodstock’s city leaders just signed off on a plan to double the city’s fire stations—without doubling the budget.

🧯 What’s Happening:

The city already budgeted for 12 new firefighters and one new station. Then, contractor Spratlin Construction offered a discount if Woodstock built both stations at once.

According to city officials, building both stations now saves the city more than $600,000.

Fire Chief Shane Dobson confirmed the department can cover both stations with the same 12 new hires by spreading shifts strategically.

💰 The Big Picture: The Woodstock City Council unanimously approved the construction of Fire Stations 28 and 29 during Monday night’s meeting. The $14 million investment—$7.4 million for Ridgewalk Parkway and $6.8 million for Long Drive—will be handled with an eye toward long-term savings and minimal financial strain.

📊 Between the Lines: City Manager Jeff Moon pointed to Woodstock’s high bond rating and leftover SPLOST funds to explain how the city can afford the project—without new taxes or cuts elsewhere.

The city still has more than $1 million from SPLOST IV earmarked for fire services.

Impact fees originally meant for parks could be redirected to public safety.

🧠 Catch Up Quick: Woodstock currently has just two fire stations. The population—and the pressure on emergency services—has been growing fast.

🌆 The Local Impact: The additions will boost capacity for fire and medical emergencies and strengthen joint response with Cherokee County.

The Sources: City of Woodstock.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.