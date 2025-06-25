The average American racks up 4,000 cuts, scrapes and bruises over a lifetime, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed just how injury-prone we are — and why. More than half (51%) say they’re more likely to get hurt in the summer, with distraction (34%), clumsiness (22%), and kitchen mishaps (19%) topping the list of causes.

That adds up to a surprising 35 scrapes and bruises each year.

And while most of us get our fair share of bumps and bruises, not everyone is willing to admit it. Only one in five acknowledge they’re more accident-prone than most, with Gen Z leading the charge (37%).

Nearly half (47%) think they’re just average when it comes to klutziness.

Conducted by Talker Research for Curad (https://curad.com), the survey found that phones aren’t helping: More than 80% say they’ve had a near-miss while being distracted on their phone.

Parents are in the thick of it, too. Nearly half of parents surveyed with kids under 18 (45%) say their child is even more accident-prone than they are.

Schoolyards, backyards and playgrounds are the top danger zones, and a third of parents say their kids come home with at least three new bumps or scrapes per school week.

How prepared are we when these scrapes and bruises strike?

While most people keep first-aid supplies in the bathroom, many also stash kits in their car (25%), bag or purse (15%), or even at work (12%).

Yet plenty admit they’re rarely ready for common injuries like burns (34%), blisters (35%), or bruises (30%).

Despite that, 19% always treat even minor cuts and scrapes, and many believe modern first-aid products help injuries heal faster.

“Modern medicine and first-aid items are often the first thing that comes to mind when treating minor scrapes and cuts — they’re accessible, easy to use and help with the healing process,” said Kurt Schmidt, a CURAD senior consumer marketing manager. “However, it’s surprising to see that plenty of respondents weren’t aware of the benefits of pairing these items with holistic and natural solutions. So, we’re excited to offer adhesive bandages infused with ingredients like aloe vera and baking soda that offer soothing relief.”

Wound care can be touchy, though, as nearly a quarter of Americans worry about others perceiving their strength or pain tolerance if they see a bandage on them (23%).

A similar percentage expect people to ask about their injury if they have a clearly visible bandage (24%), and one in eight actually want them to.

Others use it as a conversation starter — or even an excuse to dodge tasks, from skipping chores to doing the dishes to avoiding helping friends move furniture.

“Pesky cuts and scrapes are inevitable but can be a real inconvenience for everyday life activities,” said Schmidt. “No one wants to be kept down for too long, which is why proper wound care is important. Treat even the smallest cuts, scrapes or blisters with care, applying first-aid with natural elements to encourage your body to heal. With proper care and ingredients that soothe your skin, no minor injury will keep you down for too long.”