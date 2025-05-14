Georgia Elected Official Bypasses Bureaucracy With Facebook Livestreams

A Laurens County elected official plans to livestream public meetings on her personal Facebook page after fellow board members rejected an official broadcast option.

🔍 Why It Matters: Residents will now have a way to watch their elected officials make decisions about tax dollars and county business in real-time, despite the board’s preference to limit public observation to those who attend in person.

📱 The Situation: District 1 Commissioner Brenda Chain announced she’ll independently broadcast county commission meetings after her proposal for official Facebook livestreaming failed to gain support from other commissioners.

“I didn’t need a vote to go live on Facebook,” Chain said. “I intend to use my personal Facebook account to broadcast all meetings and workshops I attend.”

🧐 Between The Lines: Chain suggests some commissioners prefer limited public scrutiny, noting that only “five regular attendees” typically witness how the board conducts business.

“It is crucial for you to be aware of how your representatives vote,” Chain said, “particularly when their decisions may prioritize personal relationships over the best interests of the majority.”

🏛️ The Board’s Position: Other commissioners expressed concerns about Facebook specifically and didn’t want public comments on their decisions. The county currently posts meeting agendas and minutes on its official website after meetings conclude, which the other board members say fulfills their obligations for transparency.

Chain’s move reflects a growing trend where individual officials use personal platforms to increase government transparency when institutional channels remain limited.

