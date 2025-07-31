Georgia’s tangy twist on the classic BLT has secured bragging rights in a nationwide food fight, landing at #35 on Mixbook’s survey of America’s favorite summer dishes.

🍅 Why It Matters: While Maine’s blueberry pie and Mississippi’s comeback-sauced ribs hogged the spotlight in the top spots, Georgia’s contribution proves the Peach State knows a thing or two about more than peaches. This culinary recognition gives Georgians something to smugly mention at interstate cookouts this summer.

🔍 The Tasty Details: Mixbook surveyed a group of self-proclaimed foodies to rank regional summer specialties across the country. Georgia scored three mentions on the list:

The fried green tomato BLT (#35) – a Southern spin that swaps traditional red slices for cornmeal-crusted green tomatoes

Peach-glazed grilled chicken (#77) – because obviously we had to get peaches in there somewhere

Vidalia onion salad (#110) – featuring the state’s famously sweet onions that make even the coldest of Northerners weep with joy

🌽 The Competition: Maine’s blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream claimed the #1 spot, while Mississippi’s barbecue ribs with comeback sauce and New York’s grilled strip steak with garlic scapes rounded out the top three. Texas brisket barely squeaked into the top 10, a fact sure to trigger lengthy dissertations from Lone Star transplants at your next backyard gathering.

🍦 Between the Bites: Leslie Albertson, Mixbook’s Director of Brand, waxed poetic about the findings, noting that “Summer food isn’t just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the memories it stirs and the place it represents.”

📊 The Sources: Survey conducted by Mixbook, polling 3,003 self-identified food enthusiasts across the United States. Complete rankings and methodology available through Mixbook.