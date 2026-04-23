Listen to this post

Smoke from the Pineland Road Wildfire is spreading across the region Wednesday evening, cutting visibility down to half a mile, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville says.

What’s Happening: South winds are pushing smoke across the area, and the National Weather Service warns visibility could drop even further overnight as those winds continue.

How This Affects Real People: Residents should stay indoors with windows closed to protect air quality inside their homes. Officials are also urging people to limit outdoor activities and exercise, and to drive carefully anywhere visibility is reduced.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service has not said when conditions are expected to improve. Wind direction and fire behavior will determine how long smoke remains in the area.