Smoke from the Pineland Road Wildfire is spreading across the region Wednesday evening, cutting visibility down to half a mile, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville says.
What’s Happening: South winds are pushing smoke across the area, and the National Weather Service warns visibility could drop even further overnight as those winds continue.
How This Affects Real People: Residents should stay indoors with windows closed to protect air quality inside their homes. Officials are also urging people to limit outdoor activities and exercise, and to drive carefully anywhere visibility is reduced.
The Path Forward: The National Weather Service has not said when conditions are expected to improve. Wind direction and fire behavior will determine how long smoke remains in the area.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.