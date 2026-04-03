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What happened: The fire broke out on Redd Road, between Hagood and Brittle roads. The first 911 call came in at 7:42 p.m. Firefighters arrived within seven minutes and found both the house and a nearby outbuilding already fully engulfed in flames.

What made it worse: Dry conditions and wind helped the fire move fast. The burning golf carts added intense heat and kept the fire burning longer. Popping sounds and small explosions were heard throughout, something firefighters say is common in large fires of this type.

Spread to neighbors: Flying embers landed in the yards of three nearby homes, sparking smaller fires. All three were put out before reaching any structures. The main fire was held to the original property.

Injuries: One person was checked for possible injuries at the scene. No one was taken to a hospital.

The property: The home was left uninhabitable. The property owner said he is doing OK and has no immediate needs. He said he is grateful for the response and for support from the broader Milton community.

What’s next: The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.