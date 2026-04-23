Highway 82 in Brantley County is back open to traffic. A nearby road remains shut down because of an active fire.

What’s Happening: Georgia DOT has reopened Highway 82 in Brantley County. Highway 110 is still closed in Brantley County and the northern part of Camden County because of fire and heavy smoke.

The Detour: Drivers who normally use Highway 110 should take this alternate route: Highway 17 to Highway 82 to Highway 99 to Highway 32. Detour signs are posted along the way.

Driver Warning: Emergency vehicles are actively moving in and out of Highway 82 near the Atkinson Community. Drivers in that area should stay alert and give those vehicles plenty of room.

The Path Forward: No reopening timeline for Highway 110 has been announced. The road is expected to stay closed until fire and smoke conditions in the area clear.