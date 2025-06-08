Parents searching for summer camp options for their children can find adventure close to home at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.

The nature preserve is offering weekly themed summer camps for children ages 5 through 13. Camp sessions run from through August 1.

Each week features a different theme designed to engage young campers. The lineup includes Mad Science, Fairy Tales, Wildlife, Art, Survival Skills and Water Fun camps.

Camp hours run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with after-care available until 5 p.m. for families who need extended hours.

The camps take place at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, giving children the opportunity to explore and learn in an outdoor setting.

Parents interested in enrolling their children can sign up online at autreymill.org/programs/summer-camp.

The preserve’s summer camp program offers families a local option for keeping children engaged and active during the summer months while exploring nature and learning new skills.