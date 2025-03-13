Georgia School Bus Driver Injured After Being Hit in Back of Head While Driving

A Columbia County school bus driver was struck in the head by an unknown object while driving students home Wednesday. The driver pulled over on Hereford Farm Road after the incident.

🚨 Why It Matters: This incident directly impacts student safety and transportation reliability for local families who depend on school buses to get their children to and from school safely each day.

🚌 What’s Happening: The Evans Middle School bus driver received medical treatment after being hit in the back of the head while operating the bus. First responders were called to the scene, and another driver was brought in to complete the route and get students home.

🔍 Between the Lines: Columbia County School District officials are treating the bus as “an extension of the classroom” and are investigating to determine who was responsible for the incident. The district has asked parents to discuss appropriate bus behavior with their children.

🏥 The Big Picture: School bus safety incidents affect the entire community, from the drivers who transport students daily to the families who trust the school system with their children’s wellbeing. When incidents like this occur, they can disrupt transportation schedules and create concerns about student conduct and supervision.