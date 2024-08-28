Georgia High School Junior Published in National Research Journal for Cancer Research

A Woodstock High School student has been recognized on a national level for her scientific research. Manasa Shankar, a junior at the school, has been published in the Journal of Student Research’s high school edition for her work titled “The Harmful Effects of Chronic Stress on the Development of Cancer and The Strategies That Can Be Used to Mitigate It.”

Manasa’s research explores the connection between chronic stress and cancer development, proposing strategies to counteract these effects. Her work was supported by three advisors: Professor Prahlad Parajuli from Wayne State University, Jothsna Kethar from the Gifted Gabber academic program, and Professor Virgil Torremocha from the University of Southeastern Philippines.

Manasa is currently a third-year student in Woodstock High School’s Scientific Research program, which is led by teacher Sarah Brennan. Her research was chosen for publication, a significant achievement that highlights the quality of her work and her dedication to scientific inquiry.

In addition to her publication, Manasa has also excelled in other scientific endeavors. Earlier this year, she was selected to compete at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair, presenting her project titled “The Effect of Coding to Combat Antibiotic Resistance: Gene Editing Kanamycin-Resistant Plasmids” in the Computational Biology & Bioinformatics category. Her project, which focused on using gene editing to combat antibiotic resistance, earned her a prize from Cobb EMC/Gas South. Brennan also served as her teacher advisor for this project.

Manasa’s achievements are a testament to the strength of Woodstock High School’s Scientific Research program and the dedication of its students and educators. Her published research can be accessed online through the Journal of Student Research.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.