Suspect Surrenders After Intentional Hit-and-Run in Dunwoody

The man accused of intentionally striking another patron with his vehicle following a bar fight at The Bird restaurant in Dunwoody has turned himself in to authorities.

What We Know: Sheldon Mayers surrendered to authorities at the DeKalb County Jail Wednesday night around 10 p.m., days after allegedly running down Terry Crosby in the restaurant’s parking lot. Crosby remains hospitalized but is now in stable condition.

The violent encounter began inside The Bird restaurant at 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road during early morning hours on April 25. According to police, Crosby and his girlfriend were sitting at the bar when Mayers approached and touched the woman to get her attention. This interaction sparked a physical altercation between the two men.

After restaurant management ordered everyone involved to leave the premises, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle deliberately drive toward Crosby in the parking lot, striking him before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m.

In Context: The Bird restaurant is located in a busy commercial area of Dunwoody, a northern suburb of Atlanta.

Take Action: Anyone who witnessed the altercation inside the restaurant or the subsequent hit-and-run in the parking lot should contact Dunwoody Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 678-382-6911.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.