Are You Taking All of Your Time Off?

Nearly half of American workers failed to use all their paid time off in 2024—and Georgia employees were no exception.
🚨 What’s Happening: A new survey by Solitaired found that 51% of Georgia workers left PTO unused last year. On average, employees across the state left behind 3.67 days of time off.
🌴 Why It Matters: The top reason workers in Georgia took time off? Travel. According to the survey, 57% of residents used PTO to get away, making it the most popular reason for taking time off.
📊 A Surprising Statistic: Despite leaving days on the table, Georgia workers were among the most satisfied in the country. About 41% said they were happy with the amount of PTO they received—the second-highest satisfaction rate in the U.S.
💡 Big Picture: Georgia workers aren’t alone in not taking full advantage of their benefits. Nationally, 47% of Americans reported leaving PTO unused in 2024.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.