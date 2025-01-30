Are You Taking All of Your Time Off?

Nearly half of American workers failed to use all their paid time off in 2024—and Georgia employees were no exception.

🚨 What’s Happening: A new survey by Solitaired found that 51% of Georgia workers left PTO unused last year. On average, employees across the state left behind 3.67 days of time off.

🌴 Why It Matters: The top reason workers in Georgia took time off? Travel. According to the survey, 57% of residents used PTO to get away, making it the most popular reason for taking time off.

📊 A Surprising Statistic: Despite leaving days on the table, Georgia workers were among the most satisfied in the country. About 41% said they were happy with the amount of PTO they received—the second-highest satisfaction rate in the U.S.

💡 Big Picture: Georgia workers aren’t alone in not taking full advantage of their benefits. Nationally, 47% of Americans reported leaving PTO unused in 2024.