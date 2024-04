These Georgia Counties Have The Most Sexually Transmitted Infections

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise, putting more people at risk as they spread. Chlamydia rates have nearly doubled since 2000, while the rate of gonorrhea went up by 50% over the same period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that syphilis rates are reaching levels last seen in the 1950s.

But some regions of the U.S. are seeing higher rates than others.

Stacker used CDC data to look at which counties reported the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections in Georgia. Counties are ranked by the rate of chlamydia infections, the most prominent STI at the national level, with gonorrhea and then syphilis rates serving as tiebreakers. This story focuses on bacterial infections, which can be cured, rather than viral infections such as HIV and herpes. At the county level, 2021 cases are the most recent available from the CDC, but state and national-level data for 2022 are also included. This story focuses on sexual transmissions and does not include congenital syphilis cases that were inherited from the mother.

Condoms are the most effective way to prevent the spread of STIs for people with multiple sexual partners, but research has found a decreasing rate of condom use among straight, bisexual, and gay male populations.

During the HIV/AIDS epidemic throughout the 1980s and 1990s, public health efforts advocating for condom use helped curb the spread of the virus. Today, however, condoms are no longer the only tool. Pills such as PrEP lower the risk of contracting HIV from sex by as much as 99%.

While more recent data is not available, the latest CDC survey from 2011-2015 showed less than half of unmarried men used condoms during the last time they had sex.

Among high school students having sex, the share using condoms has fallen from 60% in 2011 to 52% in 2021. While one-third of sexually active students used hormonal birth control, only 10% used both condoms and birth control. Methods like the pill and IUDs are effective at preventing pregnancy but do not stop the spread of STIs.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are technically bacterial infections—meaning they can be cured with antibiotics—but they can still have lasting health impacts, including pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility. These risks are heightened when left untreated, which many STIs are as they don’t obviously present themselves.

The CDC recommends annual testing for cisgender women, transgender men, and gender-nonconforming people with cervixes. It also recommends annual testing for males with male sexual partners. People in these groups who frequently have sex with anonymous partners should be tested every three to six months. Anyone with symptoms should always get tested according to the guidelines.

The CDC says there is little evidence that screening among straight men lowers the spread, and the agency’s limited budget is put towards programs benefiting the most at-risk groups. However, some public health groups advocate for testing among all people regardless of sex and sexual orientation.

Data from the National Survey of Family Growth shows men on average have more opposite-sex sexual partners than women, and some argue that catching STIs throughout a sexual network rather than just for the most at-risk groups could curb their spread.

Soon, a pill may also help counter the spread of STIs. DoxyPEP can be taken 24 to 72 hours after unprotected sex and stops an STI before it becomes spreadable and symptomatic. The CDC has shared proposed guidelines recommending it for men who have sex with men and transgender women. The drug was originally approved for treating inhalation of anthrax, and doctors can prescribe it for off-label use.

Read on to see how STI infection rates in Georgia compare nationally, and the top counties.

State-level statistics

– Chlamydia cases: 665.8 per 100K (#5 nationally, 72,662 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 288.2 per 100K (#5 nationally, 31,450 cases)

– Primary and secondary syphilis cases: 20.0 per 100K (#20 nationally, 2,182 cases)

#50. Johnson County

– Chlamydia cases: 676.9 per 100K people (62 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 272.9 per 100K people (25 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 0 cases

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#49. Tift County

– Chlamydia cases: 679.4 per 100K people (280 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 431.9 per 100K people (178 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 34.0 per 100K people (14 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 17.0 per 100K people (7 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 17.0 per 100K people (7 cases)



#48. Spalding County

– Chlamydia cases: 686.2 per 100K people (466 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 271.0 per 100K people (184 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 20.6 per 100K people (14 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 13.3 per 100K people (9 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 7.4 per 100K people (5 cases)



#47. Washington County

– Chlamydia cases: 687.4 per 100K people (136 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 490.3 per 100K people (97 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 15.2 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 15.2 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#46. Burke County

– Chlamydia cases: 691.1 per 100K people (168 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 287.9 per 100K people (70 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 45.2 per 100K people (11 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 41.1 per 100K people (10 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 4.1 per 100K people (1 case)



#45. Screven County

– Chlamydia cases: 694.8 per 100K people (98 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 276.5 per 100K people (39 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 21.3 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 14.2 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 7.1 per 100K people (1 case)



#44. Bleckley County

– Chlamydia cases: 706.0 per 100K people (89 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 317.3 per 100K people (40 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 15.9 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 15.9 per 100K people (2 cases)



#43. Hancock County

– Chlamydia cases: 706.8 per 100K people (61 case)

– Gonorrhea cases: 278.1 per 100K people (24 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 57.9 per 100K people (5 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 46.3 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 11.6 per 100K people (1 case)



#42. Ben Hill County

– Chlamydia cases: 711.0 per 100K people (122 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 326.4 per 100K people (56 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 40.8 per 100K people (7 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 11.7 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 29.1 per 100K people (5 cases)



#41. Candler County

– Chlamydia cases: 715.8 per 100K people (79 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 299.0 per 100K people (33 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 9.1 per 100K people (1 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 9.1 per 100K people (1 case)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#40. Telfair County

– Chlamydia cases: 716.9 per 100K people (89 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 217.5 per 100K people (27 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 8.1 per 100K people (1 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 8.1 per 100K people (1 case)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#39. Emanuel County

– Chlamydia cases: 717.6 per 100K people (163 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 317.0 per 100K people (72 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 13.2 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 8.8 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 4.4 per 100K people (1 case)



#38. Baldwin County

– Chlamydia cases: 724.1 per 100K people (317 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 301.5 per 100K people (132 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 38.8 per 100K people (17 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 29.7 per 100K people (13 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 9.1 per 100K people (4 cases)



#37. Wilkinson County

– Chlamydia cases: 724.7 per 100K people (64 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 249.1 per 100K people (22 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 11.3 per 100K people (1 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 11.3 per 100K people (1 case)



#36. Calhoun County

– Chlamydia cases: 726.1 per 100K people (40 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 254.1 per 100K people (14 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 54.5 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 18.2 per 100K people (1 case)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 36.3 per 100K people (2 cases)



#35. Cook County

– Chlamydia cases: 743.1 per 100K people (128 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 377.4 per 100K people (65 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 34.8 per 100K people (6 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 23.2 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 11.6 per 100K people (2 cases)



#34. Clinch County

– Chlamydia cases: 743.5 per 100K people (50 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 505.6 per 100K people (34 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 0 cases

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#33. Newton County

– Chlamydia cases: 757.7 per 100K people (874 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 325.1 per 100K people (375 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 16.5 per 100K people (19 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 6.1 per 100K people (7 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 10.4 per 100K people (12 cases)



#32. Warren County

– Chlamydia cases: 763.4 per 100K people (40 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 381.7 per 100K people (20 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 76.3 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 38.2 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 38.2 per 100K people (2 cases)



#31. Thomas County

– Chlamydia cases: 772.2 per 100K people (354 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 440.6 per 100K people (202 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 19.6 per 100K people (9 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 19.6 per 100K people (9 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#30. Early County

– Chlamydia cases: 772.2 per 100K people (82 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 452.0 per 100K people (48 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 28.3 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 28.3 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#29. Montgomery County

– Chlamydia cases: 785.9 per 100K people (68 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 288.9 per 100K people (25 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 11.6 per 100K people (1 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 11.6 per 100K people (1 case)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#28. Mcduffie County

– Chlamydia cases: 799.7 per 100K people (173 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 513.1 per 100K people (111 case)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 46.2 per 100K people (10 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 32.4 per 100K people (7 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 13.9 per 100K people (3 cases)



#27. Decatur County

– Chlamydia cases: 802.4 per 100K people (233 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 409.8 per 100K people (119 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 6.9 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 6.9 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#26. Clayton County

– Chlamydia cases: 813.2 per 100K people (2,416 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 405.3 per 100K people (1,204 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 56.9 per 100K people (169 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 24.2 per 100K people (72 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 32.6 per 100K people (97 cases)



#25. Toombs County

– Chlamydia cases: 813.8 per 100K people (219 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 535.1 per 100K people (144 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 22.3 per 100K people (6 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 7.4 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 14.9 per 100K people (4 cases)



#24. Mitchell County

– Chlamydia cases: 817.8 per 100K people (176 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 432.1 per 100K people (93 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 18.6 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 9.3 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 9.3 per 100K people (2 cases)



#23. Rockdale County

– Chlamydia cases: 826.9 per 100K people (778 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 327.4 per 100K people (308 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 41.5 per 100K people (39 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 23.4 per 100K people (22 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 18.1 per 100K people (17 cases)



#22. Muscogee County

– Chlamydia cases: 839.9 per 100K people (1,727 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 415.3 per 100K people (854 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 52.0 per 100K people (107 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 36.5 per 100K people (75 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 15.6 per 100K people (32 cases)



#21. Troup County

– Chlamydia cases: 849.1 per 100K people (592 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 404.5 per 100K people (282 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 35.9 per 100K people (25 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 17.2 per 100K people (12 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 18.6 per 100K people (13 cases)



#20. Dekalb County

– Chlamydia cases: 851.0 per 100K people (6,448 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 465.9 per 100K people (3,530 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 74.0 per 100K people (561 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 35.4 per 100K people (268 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 38.7 per 100K people (293 cases)



#19. Ware County

– Chlamydia cases: 860.3 per 100K people (310 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 455.1 per 100K people (164 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 33.3 per 100K people (12 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 13.9 per 100K people (5 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 19.4 per 100K people (7 cases)



#18. Clay County

– Chlamydia cases: 867.5 per 100K people (25 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 381.7 per 100K people (11 case)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 0 cases

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#17. Liberty County

– Chlamydia cases: 869.0 per 100K people (571 case)

– Gonorrhea cases: 371.3 per 100K people (244 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 51.7 per 100K people (34 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 25.9 per 100K people (17 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 25.9 per 100K people (17 cases)



#16. Laurens County

– Chlamydia cases: 884.0 per 100K people (438 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 456.1 per 100K people (226 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 12.1 per 100K people (6 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 8.1 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 4.0 per 100K people (2 cases)



#15. Chatham County

– Chlamydia cases: 898.7 per 100K people (2,663 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 402.6 per 100K people (1,193 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 33.1 per 100K people (98 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 19.6 per 100K people (58 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 13.5 per 100K people (40 cases)



#14. Peach County

– Chlamydia cases: 911.4 per 100K people (259 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 404.7 per 100K people (115 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 17.6 per 100K people (5 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 14.1 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 3.5 per 100K people (1 case)



#13. Bulloch County

– Chlamydia cases: 917.0 per 100K people (756 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 430.6 per 100K people (355 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 27.9 per 100K people (23 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 21.8 per 100K people (18 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 6.1 per 100K people (5 cases)



#12. Bibb County

– Chlamydia cases: 938.4 per 100K people (1,471 case)

– Gonorrhea cases: 498.8 per 100K people (782 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 42.7 per 100K people (67 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 21.1 per 100K people (33 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 21.7 per 100K people (34 cases)



#11. Sumter County

– Chlamydia cases: 945.9 per 100K people (277 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 379.1 per 100K people (111 case)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 13.7 per 100K people (4 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 6.8 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 6.8 per 100K people (2 cases)



#10. Clarke County

– Chlamydia cases: 950.2 per 100K people (1,223 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 377.6 per 100K people (486 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 31.9 per 100K people (41 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 17.9 per 100K people (23 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 14.0 per 100K people (18 cases)



#9. Evans County

– Chlamydia cases: 965.1 per 100K people (103 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 374.8 per 100K people (40 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 0 cases

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#8. Fulton County

– Chlamydia cases: 968.1 per 100K people (10,313 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 566.5 per 100K people (6,035 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 94.3 per 100K people (1,005 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 40.9 per 100K people (436 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 53.4 per 100K people (569 cases)



#7. Lowndes County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,080.7 per 100K people (1,289 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 598.6 per 100K people (714 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 31.0 per 100K people (37 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 26.0 per 100K people (31 case)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 5.0 per 100K people (6 cases)



#6. Turner County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,093.0 per 100K people (98 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 635.7 per 100K people (57 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 11.2 per 100K people (1 case)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 11.2 per 100K people (1 case)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#5. Richmond County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,096.4 per 100K people (2,255 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 534.3 per 100K people (1,099 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 98.7 per 100K people (203 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 67.6 per 100K people (139 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 31.1 per 100K people (64 cases)



#4. Crisp County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,116.8 per 100K people (222 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 608.7 per 100K people (121 case)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 35.2 per 100K people (7 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 35.2 per 100K people (7 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 0 cases



#3. Terrell County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,182.5 per 100K people (106 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 669.3 per 100K people (60 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 33.5 per 100K people (3 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 33.5 per 100K people (3 cases)



#2. Chattahoochee County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,293.1 per 100K people (117 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 287.4 per 100K people (26 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 22.1 per 100K people (2 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 0 cases

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 22.1 per 100K people (2 cases)



#1. Dougherty County

– Chlamydia cases: 1,330.7 per 100K people (1,129 cases)

– Gonorrhea cases: 733.1 per 100K people (622 cases)

– Syphilis cases (non-congenital): 54.2 per 100K people (46 cases)

— Primary and secondary syphilis: 29.5 per 100K people (25 cases)

— Nonprimary and nonsecondary early syphilis: 24.8 per 100K people (21 case)

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.

